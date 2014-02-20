Feb 20 The following financial services industry
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC
The company said it hired two financial advisers from Morgan
Stanley to run its first full-service branch in Buffalo,
New York. The advisers, Peter Walsh and Lisa Walsh, together
managed $255 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley.
SWISS RE
The reinsurer has appointed David Cole as its finance chief.
Cole has been chief risk officer at Swiss Re since 2011 and will
replace George Quinn who joins Zurich Insurance Group
in May.
MIZUHO BANK
The bank announced the appointment of Peter Bickford as a
managing director in its U.S. Power & Utilities Corporate and
Investment Banking Group. Bickford joins Mizuho from the Royal
Bank of Scotland, where he was a managing director for
power-related investment banking origination.
BAIN AND CO
The firm appointed Phil Leung to head its Mergers and
Acquisitions practice in Asia Pacific. Leung will oversee growth
of the firm's mergers and acquisitions capabilities in Asia,
including strategy and screening, alliance and joint venture
support, divestitures and post-merger integration.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The financial services firm has appointed Jeff Zipper as
senior vice president and senior portfolio managing director at
The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. Prior to his new role
with The Reserve, Zipper was senior vice president, senior
investment adviser with PNC Wealth Management.
FIDELITY INVESTMENTS
The second-largest U.S. mutual fund company said its
fixed-income chief will lead the Boston firm's $1.9 trillion
asset management division.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
A family brokerage team who had been at Wells Fargo Advisors
for more than a decade and managed more than $300 million of
assets for wealthy clients, resigned on Wednesday to start an
independent registered investment advisory firm.
IMMOFINANZ
The Austrian real estate group appointed Ronald Roos as
chief financial officer of its Buwog residential unit that it
plans to list in Frankfurt in April. Roos, 46, was previously
CFO of German land-management and commercial-rental firm
Aurelis, Immofinanz said.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of
Canada said it had appointed Christian Karcher as
a managing director, head of investment banking for Germany,
Austria and Switzerland. Karcher joins RBC from Nomura.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The unit of ING appointed Martin Philip to promote
its investment offering in the Nordic market. Philip was most
recently the head of distribution and client support at Skandia
Investment Group.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank, a unit of Russia-based investment fund
ONEXIM group, has appointed Robert Lamprecht as chief executive
in South Africa. Lamprecht joined in January as head of African
sales, having previously spent 13 years at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.