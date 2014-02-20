Feb 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC

The company said it hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley to run its first full-service branch in Buffalo, New York. The advisers, Peter Walsh and Lisa Walsh, together managed $255 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley.

SWISS RE

The reinsurer has appointed David Cole as its finance chief. Cole has been chief risk officer at Swiss Re since 2011 and will replace George Quinn who joins Zurich Insurance Group in May.

MIZUHO BANK

The bank announced the appointment of Peter Bickford as a managing director in its U.S. Power & Utilities Corporate and Investment Banking Group. Bickford joins Mizuho from the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was a managing director for power-related investment banking origination.

BAIN AND CO

The firm appointed Phil Leung to head its Mergers and Acquisitions practice in Asia Pacific. Leung will oversee growth of the firm's mergers and acquisitions capabilities in Asia, including strategy and screening, alliance and joint venture support, divestitures and post-merger integration.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The financial services firm has appointed Jeff Zipper as senior vice president and senior portfolio managing director at The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. Prior to his new role with The Reserve, Zipper was senior vice president, senior investment adviser with PNC Wealth Management.

FIDELITY INVESTMENTS

The second-largest U.S. mutual fund company said its fixed-income chief will lead the Boston firm's $1.9 trillion asset management division.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

A family brokerage team who had been at Wells Fargo Advisors for more than a decade and managed more than $300 million of assets for wealthy clients, resigned on Wednesday to start an independent registered investment advisory firm.

IMMOFINANZ

The Austrian real estate group appointed Ronald Roos as chief financial officer of its Buwog residential unit that it plans to list in Frankfurt in April. Roos, 46, was previously CFO of German land-management and commercial-rental firm Aurelis, Immofinanz said.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada said it had appointed Christian Karcher as a managing director, head of investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Karcher joins RBC from Nomura.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The unit of ING appointed Martin Philip to promote its investment offering in the Nordic market. Philip was most recently the head of distribution and client support at Skandia Investment Group.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank, a unit of Russia-based investment fund ONEXIM group, has appointed Robert Lamprecht as chief executive in South Africa. Lamprecht joined in January as head of African sales, having previously spent 13 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.