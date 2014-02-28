Feb 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THE CARLYLE GROUP

The asset manager has hired high-profile energy deal expert Robert Maguire to help manage its foray into the international energy market, the group said on Friday. Robert Maguire is leaving advisory firm Perella Weinberg to become managing director of Carlyle International Energy Partners fund (CIEP), part of the group's $28 billion global energy platform.

AVIVA PLC

The British insurer said on Friday it has hired private equity firm Blackstone's Tom Stoddard as chief financial officer. Stoddard, currently senior managing director, head of global financial institutions advisory at Blackstone, replaces Pat Regan, whose departure for Australian rival QBE was announced in January.