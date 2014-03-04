BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
March 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The Zurich-based bank said Marcus Slöör had joined as managing director and Malaysia market leader for private banking Asia Pacific and would be based in Singapore. Slöör previously served as managing director and region head Nordics at UBS Wealth Management, a division of UBS AG.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of the Royal Bank of Canada hired Stefan Mueller as managing director, head of investments and products, Asia, based in Singapore.
F&C MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The investment manager, a unit of F&C Asset Management Plc , appointed Paul Niven as the new Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust (FCIT) fund manager effective July 1.
NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK
Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital appointed Sarah Al-Suhaimi as its chief executive, the first time a woman has been named to head an investment bank in the conservative kingdom.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp said it appointed Roger Redmond as vice president and senior portfolio manager for its private client reserve. Redmond joins from Marquette Asset Management.
MORGAN STANLEY
The banks wealth management unit said it hired six financial advisers from UBS and Wells Fargo.
April 20 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as investors picked beaten down counters, including technology stocks that lost ground on disappointing quarterly results from software services exporters Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.