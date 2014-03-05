March 5 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA
The bank has hired ex-UBS banker Peter Guenthardt as co-head
of Asia-Pacific global capital markets, replacing James Fleming
who will head the bank's UK equity capital markets team, IFR
reported. Guenthardt was previously managing director and CEO of
UBS Investment Bank in Switzerland and, before that, headed
equity capital markets for the bank in Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment manager appointed Gregory Roath as
Asia-Pacific head of global client management. Roath joined BNY
Mellon in New York in 1999, working in both product management
and Western European relationship management.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
The Japan-based company said Tetsu Ozaki, a senior executive
of its securities business, will become the chief executive of
its wholesale business in a group-wide management reshuffle
announced on Wednesday. Atsushi Yoshikawa, who was previously
CEO of the wholesale division, will drop that title while
continuing as president and COO of the group.
GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES LLC
Guggenheim hired a technology banker at Evercore Partners
Inc to be a senior managing director, the boutique bank
said on Tuesday. Eric Mandl will join the firm in a New
York-based position and advise technology companies.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The professional services company appointed Ed Francis as
Europe, Middle East and Africa head of the company's investment
business, effective immediately. Francis succeeds Chris Ford
who, after holding this position since 2011, has assumed the
role of global head of investment. Francis joined Towers Watson
from PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2001.