RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The brokerage and investment bank hired financial adviser
Kyle Gearhart from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit
for its Cincinnati, Ohio office. Gearhart managed more than $300
million in client assets at Merrill Lynch and received more than
$2.2 million in annual fees and commissions, Raymond James said
in a statement.
KKR & CO LP
The investment firm appointed Tony Schultz to serve as
managing director in Sydney. Schultz comes from EIG Global
Energy Partners in Sydney, where he focused on energy, metals
and mining investments in the Asia Pacific as a managing
director.
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment manager appointed Michael Jasper as managing
director and head of the Netherlands institutional business at
BNY Mellon Investment Management. Based in Amsterdam, Jasper
will be responsible for serving existing clients and developing
institutional business in the region. Prior to his current role,
he worked with ING Investment Management, a unit of
ING Group.
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
The company's executive vice president and chief financial
officer, Tracey Ball, said she would retire effective Sep 30.
CWB's board named Carolyn Graham, who currently serves as senior
vice president and chief accountant, as executive vice president
and chief financial officer effective Oct 1.