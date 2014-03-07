March 7 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The bank's broker-dealer unit hired two financial advisers
from UBS Financial Services. Gene Marx and Catherine Hunter, who
join the firm's Charlotte, North Carolina branch, have earlier
worked for Smith Barney.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The bank's global head of foreign exchange Vincent Leclercq
is no longer working at the bank, two sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters. The sources gave no reason for Leclercq
leaving the number-three listed French bank by market value.
FIDELITY INVESTMENTS
The No. 2 U.S. mutual fund company named Nancy Prior as
president of its fixed-income unit. Prior, who succeeds Charlie
Morrison, will also continue to oversee the money markets and
short duration bonds units as the president.
FIDELITY INVESTMENTS CANADA ULC
The unit of Boston-based Fidelity Investments appointed
David Wolf as portfolio manager in the Fidelity Canadian asset
allocation team. Wolf is a former policy adviser to the governor
of the Bank of Canada.