CO-OP GROUP
Britain's Co-operative Group confirmed on Tuesday that its
chief executive, Euan Sutherland, had resigned because he
believed the group's current structure meant it was impossible
to implement necessary change.
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INC
The board of the bank removed its chief executive, Thierry
Tanoh, with effect from March 12, following months of turmoil at
one of the biggest financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa.
Ecobank also named Deputy CEO Albert Essien as its new chief
executive.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The UK-based member firm of accountancy company Ernst &
Young Global appointed Mark Hutchinson as a partner to its
advisory practice. Hutchinson, who was previously a partner and
head of management consulting at KPMG, will focus on
large-scale transformation projects.
SQUARE MILE INVESTMENT CONSULTING & RESEARCH
The investment services firm appointed Alex Farlow as head
of risk-based solutions research. Farlow comes from Morningstar
OBSR.
CYPRUS CENTRAL BANK
Cyprus's auditor general was appointed on Tuesday to head
the island's central bank, replacing an academic who quit amid
acrimony with the government over a chaotic international
bailout last year. Chrystalla Georghadji, whose hard-hitting
annual reports on lapses in public administration have been the
bane of several governments, takes up her post on April 11,
after outgoing governor Panicos Demetriades works out his
notice.
AXA ART
The art insurer, owned by the AXA Group, appointed Kai
Kuklinski as its global chief executive of operations, effective
April 1. Kuklinski, who is currently the executive director of
the broker distribution of AXA Konzern AG, will succeed Ulrich
Guntram. Guntram will become the CEO of AXA Corporate Solutions
Asia, effective April 1.