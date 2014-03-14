BRIEF-Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 mln in equity financing
* Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
March 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank's head of equities for Asia Pacific, Nick Wright, plans to leave the bank and retire from the industry, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
OTKRITIE CAPITAL LLC
The Russia-based subsidiary of Otkritie Financial Corp said Sergey Sukhanov has been appointed the head of equity group, in place of Georgy Mirel, who is leaving to focus on his own project.
NEW YORK, April 18 Harbert Management Corporation and its top executives agreed to pay $40 million to settle with New York over a failure to pay state and city income taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars of hedge fund performance fees, according to the New York attorney general.