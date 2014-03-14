March 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank's head of equities for Asia Pacific, Nick Wright, plans to leave the bank and retire from the industry, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

OTKRITIE CAPITAL LLC

The Russia-based subsidiary of Otkritie Financial Corp said Sergey Sukhanov has been appointed the head of equity group, in place of Georgy Mirel, who is leaving to focus on his own project.