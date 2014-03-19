Santander to issue up to 2 bln euros in preference shares
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to issue preference shares convertible into ordinary shares with a nominal value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
March 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD
Barclays Africa appointed Phakamani Hadebe as chief executive of its South African corporate and investment banking division. Hadebe was previously the CEO of Land and Agricultural Bank of South Africa.
** FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT
The investment company appointed three senior investment professionals - Jason Zhu, Ian McCallum and Craig Mitchell. Ian and Craig will start new investment strategies while Jason will lead the China A equities research team.
** ALLIANZ GROUP
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, the industrial and specialist risk insurer of Allianz Group, appointed Alexander Mack chief claims officer with effect from April 1, 2014.
** ALGOMI
The company, which provides information-matching solutions to increase fixed-income liquidity, appointed Grant Biggar strategic adviser, effective immediately. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.