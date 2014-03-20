(Adds Adam & Co, Great-West Lifeco)

March 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

The asset management company promoted Rajiv Jain and appointed Philipp Hensler co-CEOs of its New York-based Quality Growth Equity boutique. Henry Schlegel, who has been the CEO for the past 26 years, will become chairman of the company's supervisory board.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES

The company appointed two financial advisers from Merrill Lynch in California. Nick Salvetti and A.J. Salvetti managed about $210 million in assets in Merrill Lynch and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $1.1 million. The brothers operate as Salvetti Group Family Wealth Advisors, an independent firm with securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services.

ROWAN DARTINGTON

The wealth manager appointed Andrew McCulloch as an investment manager in its London office. McCulloch was previously with UBS Wealth Management as an associate director, managing a portfolio of private and corporate clients.

ADAM & CO

The Scottish private bank appointed Samuel Fay as director, private wealth. Fay, who will be based in London, was earlier a private banker at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC

The company appointed Robert Reynolds as president and chief executive of Great-West Lifeco U.S. Inc. He will also take over as president and CEO of Great-West Financial from Mitchell Gray who retires in May. Reynolds, who is now president and CEO of Putnam Investments, a company owned by Great-West Lifeco U.S. Inc, will continue to hold that position. (Compiled by Avik Das and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)