(Corrects BlackRock item to say that the company is the world's
largest money manager, not the world's largest listed
alternative asset manager)
April 8 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager hired Barry Knapp from
Barclays to head its newly formed Thematic Strategies team,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The Thematic
Strategies team, which is part of the firm's Americas Fixed
Income team, will be responsible for identifying scalable
sources of alpha, to be used by the portfolio management teams
in the fixed-income platform. Before joining BlackRock, Knapp
was the head of U.S. Equity Portfolio Strategy at Barclays Plc
for five years.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management firm named three new senior sales
managers for its intermediary businesses in the United Kingdom,
Italy and Benelux, who will mainly be responsible for the
promotion of State Street's active mutual fund business.
Steve Muzzlewhite joins the UK intermediary business from
Commerzbank where he was head of institutional fund
solutions.
Desiree Scarabelli joins the Italy intermediary business
from BNY Mellon Investment Management where she worked for over
eight years as a senior sales manager focusing on the Italian
intermediary market.
Elaine Coussement joins the Benelux intermediary business
from Amundi Asset Management Benelux where she worked in
business development.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The global investment company appointed David Nolan and
Jonathan Overland to assist the firm in developing its business
in the Channel Islands. Both are already directors of Stanhope
Capital's holding company and will now have expanded roles.
INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK
The bank hired Helen Lucas to further expand its growth and
acquisition finance team. Lucas joins from Barclays Plc
, where she has worked since 2007, most recently as
vice president in the debt finance origination team.
(Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Natalie Grover in Bangalore)