(Adds Jupiter Asset Management)
April 11 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank has hired senior Credit Suisse Group AG
investment banker, Rahul Chawla, to head its structured finance
business in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the
development said.
Mumbai-based Chawla, who as the head of Credit Suisse'
global market solutions group in India was in charge of equity
and debt capital market transactions and structured finance
deals, had joined the Swiss bank in 2007 from Deutsche Bank.
JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Martin Harris as head of institutional
business. Harris will be responsible for enhancing Jupiter's
institutional business strategy on a global basis. Harris joined
Jupiter from Kames Capital where he worked for five years as
head of distribution and was responsible for all aspects of
raising capital and investor relations.
(Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)