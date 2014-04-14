(Adds Barclays, BNP Paribas Securities Services)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
The company said its unit LPL Financial appointed William
Morrissey managing director of its Independent Advisor Services
business. Morrissey will lead the unit, which provides solutions
and relationship management to the company's independent
advisers.
BARCLAYS PLC
The financial services provider, under fire from
shareholders for raising bonuses despite a fall in profit, will
appoint Crawford Gillies to its board on Tuesday, Sky News
reported, citing sources.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The provider of securities services and investment
operations solutions said it appointed Jamie Pratt head of sales
Americas for debt market services. Pratt joins from Barclays
Capital.
