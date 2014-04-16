(Updates Deutsche Bank)

April 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank said it has appointed Kunardy Lie as chief country officer, Indonesia. Lie joins from Citigroup Inc, where he was managing director and head of corporate and investment banking, Indonesia.

The bank also denied a media report that said its co-chief executives, Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, could be replaced, possibly with former UBS finance chief John Cryan.

BNY MELLON CORP

The bank's investment management unit named Simon Cox managing director and investment strategist for Asia-Pacific. Cox joins BNY Mellon Investment Management after more than a decade as a journalist for The Economist magazine. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)