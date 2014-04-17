(Adds Barclays, Willis North America, BNY Mellon Wealth Management)

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Michael Annis as head of sales and business development, Canada. Annis joins from JP Morgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. The firm also named Kieran Stover as vice president, sales and business development, based in Portland, Oregon. He joins from Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd, where he was a senior vice president, business development.

BARCLAYS PLC

The financial services provider announced a number of promotions in its investment bank's management as it continues a review of the division that contributes about half of group profit.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The insurance broker, a unit of Willis Group Holdings Plc , named Ronald Leopold as national practice leader- health outcomes, Willis Human Capital Practice.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment management and investment services provider said it hired Matthew Obert as director for business development in the company's Denver office. Obert joins from Schwab Private Client Investment Advisory. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)