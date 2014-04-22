(Adds TCW Group)
VULCAN CAPITAL
Paul Ghaffari, who has been chief investment officer of
Vulcan Capital - Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen's
private investment unit - since 2010, will leave on Friday,
Vulcan said in a statement on Monday.
Ghaffari' exit marks the latest in a round of high-level
departures at the Seattle billionaire's Vulcan Inc organization,
which handles his $16 billion fortune.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS
UBS Wealth, a division of UBS AG, said that it
appointed Andrew Duren as head of institutional consulting &
retirement program administration and operations. Duren joined
from Morgan Stanley's institutional business Graystone
Consulting.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
J.P. Morgan Private Bank said it appointed Olivier Lemaigre
as an investment strategist for Europe, Middle East and Africa
(EMEA). Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Lemaigre was with Legg
Mason as global strategist for emerging market equities.
Lemaigre will be based in London and report to Cesar Perez,
chief investment strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Private
Bank.
TCW GROUP
The global asset management firm said it appointed Andre
Cuerington as a senior vice president and senior institutional
marketer. TCW said Cuerington will focus on managing
relationships with institutional clients on the U.S. west coast
and will be based in Los Angeles. Cuerington joins from
Waterfall Asset Management in New York where he was responsible
for business development among a range of institutional clients.
