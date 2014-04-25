(Adds Willis Group Holdings)
LOUIS DREYFUS COMMODITIES
The global trader said on Friday that Chief Executive Ciro
Echesortu would step down and the group's finance head would
take charge temporarily.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank named Geoffrey Greener its new chief risk officer
following Terry Laughlin's movement to a new role. Greener, an
enterprise capital management executive, will now be part of the
senior management team, the bank said.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The global risk advisor said it appointed Alexis Faber
practice leader of FINEX North America, Willis' management
liability specialty practice group. The company said Faber would
be responsible for the strategic direction of the practice,
leading a team of more than 100 management liability and
executive risks professionals. Faber was chief operating officer
of Willis North America's specialties, and practice leader of
Willis' risk control and claims advocacy group, in her previous
role.
