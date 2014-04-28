(Adds Crystal & Co, Lloyds Bank, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)

April 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SCHRODERS PLC

The investment manager said it appointed Alex Tedder as head of global equities to focus on business development and strategy.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank's Asia head of equity syndicate, Nicholas Lee, has resigned after a tenure of nearly 14 years with the bank, a Hong Kong-based spokesman confirmed on Monday.

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE

The chief executive of Kuwait's largest Islamic lender will step down from May 1, the company said on Sunday.

RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP

The company said it appointed Kevin Hayes as chief financial officer. Hayes was previously finance director at Man Group Plc and has held senior positions with Lehman Brothers.

INTERACTIVE INVESTOR

The online, execution-only stockbroker said it named Linda Summers as chief marketing officer. Summers joins from Skype, where she was director of product and partner marketing.

NASDAQ OMX NLX

The London-based market for trading interest rate derivatives said it appointed Anthony Belchambers, Rod Banus and Andrew Chart as non-executive directors.

OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS

The retail fund management firm specializing in smaller company investing named Alex Miller as chief operating officer. Miller was previously director of strategy and operational performance at Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

CRYSTAL & CO

The strategic risk and insurance advisor said it appointed Krista Tankersley, managing director for the private client services group, to lead the private client services group expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Tankersley has over 20 years of experience as a licensed broker focusing on personal insurance. Prior to joining Crystal, she was the vice president of insurance and wealth management services provider NFP.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said it appointed Brandon Saliba as senior vice president, wealth management adviser for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. The bank said it also appointed Rocky Irinaga as senior portfolio manager for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Portland.

Saliba was previously vice president, private banker with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Prior to joining the reserve, Irinaga was a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management Private Advisory Services.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The financial services provider said it appointed Paul Bernasconi as senior vice president FX Sales to its North America headquarters in New York. Bernasconi was previously with the bank's Sydney office where he was responsible for developing and building out Lloyds Banking Group's investor proposition. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)