April 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

SANTANDER UK

The British arm of the Spanish bank Santander said its chairman Terry Burns is stepping down and it intends to have his replacement in place by the end of the year.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

David Gonski will take over as chairman of the bank from retiring John Morschel, effective May 1, the bank said in a statement.

TIKEHAU GROUP

The French investment manager said it hired Debra Anderson to help lead expansion of its pan-European credit business. Anderson was most recently a senior managing director at alternative asset manager Blackstone's credit unit, GSO.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates has named James Burdett as group chief financial officer. Burdett joins from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, where he was finance head of its international and institutional banking business.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company's brokerage unit said on Wednesday that it hired two advisers from Wells Fargo & Co to open a new Santa Barbara office of Raymond James & Associates. The advisers, David Neunuebel and Lisa Barrantes, had managed more than $80 million in client assets at Wells Fargo and had about $950,000 in annual fees and commissions.

CITY FINANCIAL

The asset management company said it appointed Lalit Aggarwal as a non-executive director. The company said Aggarwal is president and chairman of the investment committee at Manor Park Capital Advisors in Toronto. He has been a director of Bridgepoint Health since 2011.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank said it appointed Andrew Bhak and Peter Zippelius as managing directors and co-heads of healthcare services within investment banking coverage (IBC). Based in New York, Bhak and Zippelius will report to IBC global head of healthcare, Michael Cohen.

Bhak joins from Morgan Stanley, where he helped the bank build its healthcare services investment banking business. Zippelius also joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was a managing director in the healthcare investment banking group.

BNY MELLON

The investment management and services company said it appointed Rebecca Ryan as head of life insurance lending group. Ryan will report to Elizabeth Engel, head of lending for BNY Mellon Wealth Management Private Bank. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Ryan worked for Northern Trust as national director of premium finance and senior relationship manager. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)