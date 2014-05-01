(Adds Commonfund, RPMI, Square Mile, CITI, Perella Weinberg, BofA Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Advisors)

May 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MCX LTD

Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) said on Thursday managing director and Chief Executive Manoj Vaish had resigned after just three months in office, citing health reasons.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank said it poached senior banker Michael Harte from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to head operations and technology.

AL AHLI BANK

Michel Accad has been appointed chief executive of the bank, a stock market statement said on Thursday, the latest in a series of senior management changes at Kuwaiti lenders.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The bank's former head of exchange-traded products, Greg King, has joined New York-based ETF sponsor Global X Management Co LLC to head product development and strategic ventures.

LEGG MASON INC

The asset manager appointed John Davidson to its board, effective Thursday. Davidson was senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer for Tyco International from 2004 until his retirement in September 2012.

COMMONFUND CAPITAL INC

The investment arm of investment management company Commonfund said it appointed Miriam Schmitter as director. Schmitter, who will be based in London, will focus on research and investments in private equity, venture capital and natural resources. She joins from investment consulting firm Cambridge Associates, where she was managing director, head of international private equity research.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British company, which does investment management for the trustee of the Railways Pension Scheme, said it appointed Richard Williams as chief investment risk officer. Williams will report to Chief Executive Chris Hitchen and lead an understanding of risk and return across the company's 20 billion pound ($33.79 billion) portfolio. Before this, he was a partner at BlueCrest Capital Management (UK) LLP.

SQUARE MILE

The investment research and consulting company said it appointed Victoria Hasler as senior investment research analyst and Andrew Johnston as investment research analyst. The company said Hasler would be responsible for leading fixed income research, while Johnston will focus on equities fund analysis.

Victoria joins from investment management company Brewin Dolphin, where she led the fixed income team. Johnston also joins from Brewin Dolphin, where he was a fund analyst.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The subsidiary of Citigroup said it appointed Olive Goh as director and ultra high networth private banker at the firm's Seattle office. Goh joins from HSBC Private Bank in New York, where she was a relationship manager for the U.S. domestic private bank.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The asset management company said it appointed Paul Weisenfeld as a partner in its asset management business. Weisenfeld, who will be based in New York, will oversee expansion of the firm's retail channel efforts with a particular focus on the private client market segment. Weisenfeld joins from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he was managing director, investment products and director of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's private banking and investment unit said it hired two veteran advisers from UBS AG and Deutsche Bank Securities. Howard Rowen and Halsey Smith joined the Los Angeles office of Merrill Lynch's Private Banking & Investment Group.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

Wells Fargo Advisors said it hired advisers from UBS Financial Services, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. Mitch Sivertson and Debbie Hughes joined from UBS, while Stephanie Bass and Darin Mock joined from Merrill Lynch. Brian Vallow joined Wells Fargo Advisors' from Morgan Stanley. ($1 = 0.59 British pounds) (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)