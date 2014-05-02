UPDATE 2-Canada, Ontario agree action needed on housing but take none
* Toronto prices rise 33 percent in March (Recasts with outcome of meeting)
May 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank has named Andrew Jones and Eiji Nakai co-chief executives for Asia Pacific, replacing the retiring Robert Morrice who oversaw its expansion in the region after the 2008 financial crisis.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management division of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Hermann Leiningen managing director, Family Office and Institutional Investments, from 1 May 2014.
The firm also hired three veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co for its Leawood office.
NATIONWIDE
Britain's biggest customer-owned lender appointed David Roberts, the current deputy chairman of Lloyds Banking Group , as its new chairman from July 2015. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
* Hancock Holding Co qtrly net interest margin of 3.37% up 11 basis points compared to Q4 2016