(Adds RBC Capital Markets, Willis North America, U.S. Bank
Wealth Management)
May 15 The following financial services industry
appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Matthew Ginsburg is the most senior banker to leave Barclays
Asia Pacific this month as the lender scaled back its investment
banking business to focus instead on U.S. and British clients as
well as advising on deals and selling products such as
government bonds.
ARAB BANKING CORP
The Bahrain-based lender appointed Brendon Hopkins as group
chief financial officer, replacing retiring incumbent Roy
Gardner. The appointment of Hopkins, who spent 18 years at
Standard Chartered including as chief executive for
Europe, will be effective as of June 1.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of RBC hired Sasson
Darwish as a managing director in the U.S. Technology group.
Prior to joining RBC, Darwish was managing partner of DS
Advisory Group, a technology and new media advisory boutique.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of Willis Group Holdings appointed Gregory Martens
as EVP, Human Capital Practice Leader - Midwest Region, Willis
North America. Martens has served as Human Capital Practice
Leader of Willis's Chicago and Illinois operations since 2010.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company, which provides wealth management services,
appointed Thomas Vercauteren as personal trust relationship
manager for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. Before
joining U.S. Bank, Vercauteren worked as a relationship manager
for Trust Point Inc.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)