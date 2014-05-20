(Adds Moelis & Co, England and Co; Updates Citigroup)
CITIGROUP INC
The bank on Tuesday appointed former Credit Suisse
executive William Woodson as a managing director in charge of
its private bank's North America family office group.
Woodson, who was a certified public accountant at Coopers &
Lybrand and Arthur Andersen for a decade before working directly
with wealthy clients as a financial planner, will replace
Stephen Campbell when he begins work in June.
EATON VANCE CORP
The investment management firm said Michael Mach, lead
portfolio manager of the Eaton Vance Management (EVM) large-cap
value strategies, will retire on June 30. Mach's
responsibilities will be assumed by Edward Perkin, who last
month joined as chief equity investment officer from Goldman
Sachs Asset Management, a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
.
NUMIS CORP PLC
The British investment bank and stockbroker appointed
Catherine James as a non-executive director to its board. James,
who joins the audit & risk, remuneration and nominations
committees, is currently the head of investor relations at
Diageo Plc.
Additionally, Numis also named David Poutney and Marcus
Chorley as statutory directors of the company's trading unit,
Numis Securities Ltd, effective immediately.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (AIDA)
The investment company, wholly owned by the government of
Abu Dhabi, appointed Christof Ruehl as its first global head of
research, effective July. Ruehl comes from BP Plc, where
he served as group chief economist and vice president since
2005, managing BP's global economics team.
BROOKS MACDONALD EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
The unit of wealth management group Brooks Macdonald Group
Plc appointed Camille French as client relationship
manager to its London team. French served most recently at JLT
Employee Benefits, a unit of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
, where she assisted clients with their specific
requirements for auto enrolment, flexible benefits, employee
engagement and other areas of employee benefits.
INVESCO POWERSHARES
The provider of exchange-traded funds, a part of Invesco Ltd
, appointed Bryon Lake as head of Invesco PowerShares
ETFs for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Lake, who
joined the company in 2002, most recently served as global
business development head.
CASTLE TRUST
The UK-based financial services company appointed Barry
Searle as chief operating officer with immediate effect, subject
to regulatory approval. Searle has previously served in the same
position at GMAC Residential Funding Corp.
THE MASSACHUSETTS STATE PENSION FUND
The state's $58 billion pension fund hired Andre Clapp as
its senior investment officer for public markets. Clapp joins
the fund from Boston-based investment management firm GMO and
Co, where he oversaw $700 million in assets as a portfolio
manager in the international active division.
ETONIEN LLC
The accounting and finance consulting firm appointed Dave
Garvey as managing director in its New York City branch. Prior
to joining the company, Garvey has worked with Mission Advisory
Partners and General Electric as an investor, operator
and adviser.
HYPO ALPE ADRIA
Ex-Dresdner Bank chief Herbert Walter will get a new
supervisory board for the nationalised Austrian bank this week
as he needed a new team to tackle the ailing bank's problems
with a fresh eye, Austrian Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger
said.
AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLC
The New York-based brokerage firm said Alex Seiler has
joined as managing director, global equity sales, from Morgan
Stanley.
MOELIS & CO
Maarten de Jong, a former Barclays investment
banker, will join Moelis in August as a managing director based
in New York, the investment bank said on Tuesday.
de Jong focuses on clients in the pharmaceuticals,
biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. He most recently was
global head of life sciences at Barclays.
ENGLAND & CO
The Washington, DC-based investment bank said it has formed
a dedicated investment banking practice focused on the
aerospace, defense & government services (ADG) market. The firm
also said that Dr. Edward Bersoff has joined it as a senior
advisor focused on the ADG sector.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)