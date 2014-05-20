(Adds Moelis & Co, England and Co; Updates Citigroup)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank on Tuesday appointed former Credit Suisse executive William Woodson as a managing director in charge of its private bank's North America family office group.

Woodson, who was a certified public accountant at Coopers & Lybrand and Arthur Andersen for a decade before working directly with wealthy clients as a financial planner, will replace Stephen Campbell when he begins work in June.

EATON VANCE CORP

The investment management firm said Michael Mach, lead portfolio manager of the Eaton Vance Management (EVM) large-cap value strategies, will retire on June 30. Mach's responsibilities will be assumed by Edward Perkin, who last month joined as chief equity investment officer from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc .

NUMIS CORP PLC

The British investment bank and stockbroker appointed Catherine James as a non-executive director to its board. James, who joins the audit & risk, remuneration and nominations committees, is currently the head of investor relations at Diageo Plc.

Additionally, Numis also named David Poutney and Marcus Chorley as statutory directors of the company's trading unit, Numis Securities Ltd, effective immediately.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (AIDA)

The investment company, wholly owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, appointed Christof Ruehl as its first global head of research, effective July. Ruehl comes from BP Plc, where he served as group chief economist and vice president since 2005, managing BP's global economics team.

BROOKS MACDONALD EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

The unit of wealth management group Brooks Macdonald Group Plc appointed Camille French as client relationship manager to its London team. French served most recently at JLT Employee Benefits, a unit of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc , where she assisted clients with their specific requirements for auto enrolment, flexible benefits, employee engagement and other areas of employee benefits.

INVESCO POWERSHARES

The provider of exchange-traded funds, a part of Invesco Ltd , appointed Bryon Lake as head of Invesco PowerShares ETFs for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Lake, who joined the company in 2002, most recently served as global business development head.

CASTLE TRUST

The UK-based financial services company appointed Barry Searle as chief operating officer with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approval. Searle has previously served in the same position at GMAC Residential Funding Corp.

THE MASSACHUSETTS STATE PENSION FUND

The state's $58 billion pension fund hired Andre Clapp as its senior investment officer for public markets. Clapp joins the fund from Boston-based investment management firm GMO and Co, where he oversaw $700 million in assets as a portfolio manager in the international active division.

ETONIEN LLC

The accounting and finance consulting firm appointed Dave Garvey as managing director in its New York City branch. Prior to joining the company, Garvey has worked with Mission Advisory Partners and General Electric as an investor, operator and adviser.

HYPO ALPE ADRIA

Ex-Dresdner Bank chief Herbert Walter will get a new supervisory board for the nationalised Austrian bank this week as he needed a new team to tackle the ailing bank's problems with a fresh eye, Austrian Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger said.

AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLC

The New York-based brokerage firm said Alex Seiler has joined as managing director, global equity sales, from Morgan Stanley.

MOELIS & CO

Maarten de Jong, a former Barclays investment banker, will join Moelis in August as a managing director based in New York, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

de Jong focuses on clients in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. He most recently was global head of life sciences at Barclays.

ENGLAND & CO

The Washington, DC-based investment bank said it has formed a dedicated investment banking practice focused on the aerospace, defense & government services (ADG) market. The firm also said that Dr. Edward Bersoff has joined it as a senior advisor focused on the ADG sector.

(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)