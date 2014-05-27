(Adds Pacific Investment, Co-operative Bank and U.S. Bank Wealth Management)

May 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO

The investment management firm said it has re-hired Paul McCulley, a former portfolio manager and top U.S. Federal Reserve watcher, in its latest reshuffle after the high-profile departure of former Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian earlier this year.

CO-OPERATIVE BANK

The bank appointed Laura Carstensen, a former deputy chairman of Britain's competition watchdog, to chair a committee set up to safeguard its ethical principles. Carstensen, formerly a partner at legal firm Slaughter and May, will join the board of the Co-op Bank as a non-executive director and will lead the ethics committee.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management services firm said Jason Stamm has been appointed central region president for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. The Private Client Reserve serves high-net-worth clients with more than $1 million of investable assets.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed Neel Shahani as head of equities for India and Myung Seop Kho as the head of equities for Korea.

Shahani joined Barclays in 2011 as head of equities sales trading in India. Kho also joined the bank the same year as the head of generalist equities distribution for domestic Korean accounts.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank named Gary Head as its new global chief of cash equities, promoting the Australia-based banker and triggering a reshuffle of the bank's management in that country, according to a series of internal memos obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. Head will relocate to London and be replaced in Australia by Chris Williams and Steve Boxall as co-heads of Australasian equities, according to one of the memos.

The announcements follow Monday's news that Matt Hanning will take over UBS's top investment banking job in the Asia-Pacific region from Matthew Grounds, who will remain as the bank's chief executive for Australasia.

NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager hired three executives for its Singapore team to focus on its regional wholesale business.

Brenda Leow joined in May as an associate director of wholesale and retail sales from Fullerton Fund Management, where she worked for seven years as vice president in the business development team.

Jean Tan, who joined in April as regional head of marketing for Singapore and Hong Kong, comes from Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where she was the head of marketing.

Shae Kuek joined Natixis in January as senior sales manager of wholesale and retail sales. Kuek is also from Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he was a sales manager covering the wholesale distribution businesses in Singapore and Thailand for about five years.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The unit of French banking and financial services company Societe Generale named Gareth Williams as the head of shipping and asset-based finance for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. Most recently, Williams was the head of the company's liquefied natural gas shipping and offshore team in London.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The London-based company, part of Royal Bank of Canada , appointed Victoria Muir as global head of investor relations. Muir comes from Royal London Asset Management, where she was the head of client account management.

INVESCO POWERSHARES

The provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the unit of Invesco Ltd appointed Caroline Baron as head of Invesco Powershares ETF distribution for the UK. Baron joins from iShares, a part of BlackRock, where she was responsible for servicing of UK wealth managers, private banks and asset managers.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The company said it hired Chris Yoshida as managing director and global head of rates-sales based in New York. Yoshida will join in September from Morgan Stanley, where he worked as head of interest rate distribution in EMEA.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company appointed Nikos Kardassis as chair of its enterprise product management group. Kardassis was previously chief executive officer at Jet Airways (India) Ltd.

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC

The wealth management firm said its Rochester, New York-based partner firm, LVW Advisors, hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo Advisors to launch a wealth management service for affluent families. (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)