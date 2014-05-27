(Adds Pacific Investment, Co-operative Bank and U.S. Bank
PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
The investment management firm said it has re-hired Paul
McCulley, a former portfolio manager and top U.S. Federal
Reserve watcher, in its latest reshuffle after the high-profile
departure of former Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian earlier
this year.
CO-OPERATIVE BANK
The bank appointed Laura Carstensen, a former deputy
chairman of Britain's competition watchdog, to chair a committee
set up to safeguard its ethical principles. Carstensen, formerly
a partner at legal firm Slaughter and May, will join the board
of the Co-op Bank as a non-executive director and will lead the
ethics committee.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management services firm said Jason Stamm has
been appointed central region president for The Private Client
Reserve of U.S. Bank. The Private Client Reserve serves
high-net-worth clients with more than $1 million of investable
assets.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed Neel Shahani as head of equities for
India and Myung Seop Kho as the head of equities for Korea.
Shahani joined Barclays in 2011 as head of equities sales
trading in India. Kho also joined the bank the same year as the
head of generalist equities distribution for domestic Korean
accounts.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank named Gary Head as its new global chief of
cash equities, promoting the Australia-based banker and
triggering a reshuffle of the bank's management in that country,
according to a series of internal memos obtained by Reuters on
Tuesday. Head will relocate to London and be replaced in
Australia by Chris Williams and Steve Boxall as co-heads of
Australasian equities, according to one of the memos.
The announcements follow Monday's news that Matt Hanning
will take over UBS's top investment banking job in the
Asia-Pacific region from Matthew Grounds, who will remain as the
bank's chief executive for Australasia.
NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager hired three executives for its Singapore
team to focus on its regional wholesale business.
Brenda Leow joined in May as an associate director of
wholesale and retail sales from Fullerton Fund Management, where
she worked for seven years as vice president in the business
development team.
Jean Tan, who joined in April as regional head of marketing
for Singapore and Hong Kong, comes from Fidelity Worldwide
Investment, where she was the head of marketing.
Shae Kuek joined Natixis in January as senior sales manager
of wholesale and retail sales. Kuek is also from Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, where he was a sales manager covering the
wholesale distribution businesses in Singapore and Thailand for
about five years.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The unit of French banking and financial services company
Societe Generale named Gareth Williams as the head of
shipping and asset-based finance for Asia Pacific, based in Hong
Kong. Most recently, Williams was the head of the company's
liquefied natural gas shipping and offshore team in London.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The London-based company, part of Royal Bank of Canada
, appointed Victoria Muir as global head of investor
relations. Muir comes from Royal London Asset Management, where
she was the head of client account management.
INVESCO POWERSHARES
The provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the unit of
Invesco Ltd appointed Caroline Baron as head of Invesco
Powershares ETF distribution for the UK. Baron joins from
iShares, a part of BlackRock, where she was responsible for
servicing of UK wealth managers, private banks and asset
managers.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The company said it hired Chris Yoshida as managing director
and global head of rates-sales based in New York. Yoshida will
join in September from Morgan Stanley, where he worked as
head of interest rate distribution in EMEA.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company appointed Nikos Kardassis
as chair of its enterprise product management group. Kardassis
was previously chief executive officer at Jet Airways (India)
Ltd.
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC
The wealth management firm said its Rochester, New
York-based partner firm, LVW Advisors, hired two veteran
advisers from Wells Fargo Advisors to launch a wealth management
service for affluent families.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)