May 29 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday.
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The financial firm said it has named Richard Banziger as
head of Citi Commercial Bank in the United States. A 30-year
veteran of Citi's institutional clients group, Banziger will
lead the bank's expanding middle-market banking business across
the country. He replaces Will Howle, who was named head of
Citi's U.S. retail bank in April.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The company hired a female partner from KPMG to head its
audit operations as part of its drive to increase the number of
senior female executives at the state-backed group. Mary Hall
will be the second-most senior woman at the banking group when
she takes up the role of group audit director in September, a
spokeswoman for Lloyds said.
LLoyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed David Bee as
managing director and head of FX Sales & Wealth Solutions, based
in London. Bee will take up the position in August.
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of HSBC Holdings Plc
said Pedro Bastos would succeed Joanna Munro to become chief
executive officer, Hong Kong, and regional head of Asia Pacific.
Currently chief executive of HSBC Global Asset Management Brazil
and regional head of Latin America, Bastos will relocate to Hong
Kong to take up the new role.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL (A&M)
The UK-based professional services firm appointed Kleon
Phili as a managing director to launch its European valuation
services practice, based in London. Prior to joining A&M, Phili
served as executive vice president, global segment leader of
financial advisory and executive committee member at Duff &
Phelps, a valuation and corporate advisory firm.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
The investment manager appointed Mark Guirey as director of
UK institutional business development, based in London. Most
recently, Guirey was at BlackRock Inc, where he spent 13
years, latterly as a sales director within the UK institutional
business.
SQUARE MILE INVESTMENT CONSULTING & RESEARCH
The investment consulting company appointed Amaya Assan as a
senior investment research analyst, where she will focus on
European, Asian, Emerging Markets and Japanese equity funds.
Before joining Square Mile, Assan served as a senior investment
research analyst for Morningstar OBSR, helping lead the firm's
coverage of long-only equity funds in the European, global
emerging-markets, Asian and Japanese sectors.
INVESCO PERPETUAL
The unit of investment management firm Invesco Ltd
said Andrew Hall was promoted to fund manager on the Invesco
Perpetual Global Opportunities Fund. Hall, who joined Invesco
Perpetual in May last year, will co-manage the fund with Stephen
Anness from May 30.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)