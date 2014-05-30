May 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THEMIS TRADING

The New Jersey-based brokerage that serves institutional investors appointed Mark Kepner as managing director - sales and trading. Kepner was most recently a senior member of the institutional sales trading desk at Instinet Llc.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORP

The chief executive of South Africa's government pension fund has resigned, the fund said on Friday, following three years at the helm of the continent's largest and most influential asset manager. The corporation has major stakes in some of South Africa's largest companies as well as other investments in sub-Saharan Africa. Under Masilela, the fund's assets under management grew to 1.6 trillion rand ($154 billion).

THE WORLD FEDERATION OF EXCHANGE

The trade association of publicly regulated exchanges announced it has appointed Nandini Sukumar as chief administrative officer. Sukumar joins the WFE from Bloomberg News, bringing 14 years of experience as a financial journalist specialising in market structure, exchanges and regulation. (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma)