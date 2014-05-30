May 30 The following financial services industry
The following financial services industry
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
THEMIS TRADING
The New Jersey-based brokerage that serves institutional
investors appointed Mark Kepner as managing director - sales and
trading. Kepner was most recently a senior member of the
institutional sales trading desk at Instinet Llc.
PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORP
The chief executive of South Africa's government pension
fund has resigned, the fund said on Friday, following three
years at the helm of the continent's largest and most
influential asset manager. The corporation has major stakes in
some of South Africa's largest companies as well as other
investments in sub-Saharan Africa. Under Masilela, the fund's
assets under management grew to 1.6 trillion rand ($154
billion).
THE WORLD FEDERATION OF EXCHANGE
The trade association of publicly regulated exchanges
announced it has appointed Nandini Sukumar as chief
administrative officer. Sukumar joins the WFE from Bloomberg
News, bringing 14 years of experience as a financial journalist
specialising in market structure, exchanges and regulation.
(Compiled by Shailaja Sharma)