REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Aug 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HYPO ALPE ADRIA BANK INTERNATIONAL
The nationalized Austrian lender named on Tuesday veteran German banker Rainer Jakubowski as its chief risk officer, a significant role as it winds down billions of euros in assets.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The bank's wealth management division named Joel Goh as managing director and co-head of brokerage and futures in North Asia. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.