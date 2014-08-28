(Adds J.P. Morgan Bank)
J.P. MORGAN BANK
The bank, a unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co named
Amanda Cameron managing director and general manager of the bank
in Luxembourg.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse has poached leveraged finance banker Alison
Howe from UBS, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
The U.K.-based general insurer appointed Sebastian James to
its board as a non-executive director. James comes from Dixons
Carphone PLC where he was group chief executive.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL
The commercial real-estate services provider, a unit of
FirstService Corp, appointed Jonathan Mills as head of
its investment business in the North West. Mills joins Colliers
from Jones Lang Lasalle Inc.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia, appointed
Tsukasa Sekizaki as president and chief executive of Eastspring
Investments Japan. Eastspring Investments is Prudential Plc's
asset management business in Asia.
F&C INVESTMENTS
The unit of Bank of Montreal Global Asset Management, which
is part of BMO Financial Group, appointed Sujay Shah
and Paul Robinson as directors to its global rates and money
markets team.
