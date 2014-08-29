BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank's head of research for Greater China, Stephen Green, will leave the bank on Friday, according to a message from him seen by Reuters.
Green declined to comment, but a spokeswoman for Standard Chartered in Hong Kong confirmed he is leaving the company.
KMPG LLP
KMPG LLP, a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services, named Stefan Pfister the new chief executive officer in Switzerland, effective from Oct. 1.
Pfister replaces Roger Neininger, who was elected as chairperson of the board of directors. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year