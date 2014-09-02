(Adds Threadneedle Investments, Alvarez & Marsal)

Sept 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The investment management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc appointed Maya Bhandari investment strategist to its multi-asset allocation team.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The business management adviser said it appointed Senthil Alagar a managing director to its restructuring and turnaround team in London.

GAM HOLDING AG

The Swiss money manager said Chief Executive David Solo was stepping down and UBS AG's former investment head, Alexander Friedman, would replace him.

AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP BSC

The Bahrain-based Islamic banking group appointed Mohammed El-Qaq a senior vice president and head of its commercial banking department.

ABN AMRO

The Dutch bank said on Monday it appointed Hans Hanegraaf country executive of ABN AMRO Singapore and head of private banking in Asia and the Middle East.

SILVER TIME PARTNERS

The Paris-based hedge fund said Romain Stephan was joining the company from Citigroup Inc as founding partner and chief marketing officer. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)