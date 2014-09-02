BRIEF-Oxley Holdings posts qtrly revenue of S$386.5 mln
* Qtrly PATMI S$45.7 million versus S$52.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Threadneedle Investments, Alvarez & Marsal)
Sept 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The investment management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc appointed Maya Bhandari investment strategist to its multi-asset allocation team.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The business management adviser said it appointed Senthil Alagar a managing director to its restructuring and turnaround team in London.
GAM HOLDING AG
The Swiss money manager said Chief Executive David Solo was stepping down and UBS AG's former investment head, Alexander Friedman, would replace him.
AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP BSC
The Bahrain-based Islamic banking group appointed Mohammed El-Qaq a senior vice president and head of its commercial banking department.
ABN AMRO
The Dutch bank said on Monday it appointed Hans Hanegraaf country executive of ABN AMRO Singapore and head of private banking in Asia and the Middle East.
SILVER TIME PARTNERS
The Paris-based hedge fund said Romain Stephan was joining the company from Citigroup Inc as founding partner and chief marketing officer. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
LONDON, April 28 The biggest inflow into European equity funds since 2015 helped drive a $21 billion inflow into global equity funds in the latest week, the largest since the U.S. presidential election in November, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.