EY
The audit firm said it appointed Herman Heyns as the partner
to lead its big data and analytics services.
INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Invesco Ltd said it appointed Claudia
Raoul as a fund manager in its multi-management team.
CENTRUS ADVISORS
The financial adviser said it appointed Jonathan Clarke as a
partner.
DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE LLC
The broker-dealer said it appointed Thomas Sloop as managing
director to its office in Houston.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia said it
appointed Xavier Meyer as head of product strategy and
development team and Bill Barbour as director of client
portfolio management.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The company named Ho Thi My Dung as chief representative
officer for Vietnam.
