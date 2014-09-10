(Adds Bank of America, Great-West Financial, Jardine Lloyd and)

Sept 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank's two top trading executives have departed as it gets ready to eliminate fixed-income and equities jobs worldwide, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

GREAT-WEST FINANCIAL

The insurer, a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc, named Edmund Murphy III as president of its retirement services organization.

JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC

The insurance broker named Jim Pierce chairman of its new JLT Specialty Insurance Services Inc in the United States.

FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC

Goldman Sachs Group's global head of gaming investment banking has recently joined Fortress to lead its gaming and leisure investment business for its credit funds, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

J.C. FLOWERS & CO LLC

David Moffitt, one of the founders of hedge fund Mead Park Management, will join the private equity firm J.C. Flowers, according to a memo obtained by the New York Times.

BRIDGES VENTURES LLP

The specialist fund manager said it appointed James Hurrell investment manager to its sustainable growth funds team. Hurrell comes from ISIS Equity Partners.

NORTHLAND CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

The London-based investment bank said it appointed Patrick Claridge its chief executive with immediate effect.

VTB CAPITAL

Damian Chunilal has resigned as Asia CEO of the bank after more than two years as the Russian investment bank's top executive in the region.

MIZUHO SECURITIES ASIA LTD

The company said it appointed Scott Paul as managing director and head of Pan Asian fixed income sales in Hong Kong.

AVIVA ASIA

The company said it named Yu Ning as president of Aviva-COFCO Life Insurance, effective immediately. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)