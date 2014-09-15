(Adds HSBC Holdings', FM Global, Marathon, Lazard Middle Market, Strategic Insight, Amundi Smith Breeden, Carlyle and U.S. Bank)

Sept 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Walid Khoury, chief executive of the bank's investment banking business in Saudi Arabia, has left, a spokesman said.

FM GLOBAL

The commercial and industrial property insurer promoted two senior employees, effective Oct. 1.

U.S. BANK

The wealth manager, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, said it appointed four people for its private client reserve in Chicago.

MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The hedge fund said it was beefing up its emerging markets team with two new hires, including Diego Gradowczyk as co-head of emerging markets.

LAZARD MIDDLE MARKET

The financial adviser, a unit of Lazard Ltd, appointed two managing directors as it expands coverage in the industrial and energy specialty sectors.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The asset management firm said it appointed Michael Hart managing director and president of Carlyle GMS Finance Inc and NF Investment Corp.

AMUNDI SMITH BREEDEN

The U.S. fixed income management unit of asset management company Amundi appointed Kenneth Monaghan head of its international high-yield bond management team.

STRATEGIC INSIGHT

The industry research and business intelligence provider said it named Shiv Taneja senior managing director of global research, to spearhead the expansion of the company's services to the mutual fund industry.

UBS

The bank poached dealmaker Ian Carnegie-Brown from rival Credit Suisse to lead its consumer and retail team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The company hired Morgan Stanley's Chairman of China investment banking, Alex To, in a similar role, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

REDSHAW ADVISORS

Barclays's former lead carbon trader, Tom Lord, has joined Redshaw Advisors, a carbon trading advisory firm started this year by Louis Redshaw, who was head of the Barclays carbon trading desk between 2004 and early 2013.

KNIEP

KNIEP, which offers data management, reporting, and dissemination services to fund managers, said it appointed Jackie Dunne as its global head of relationship management.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENT

The investment manager said it appointed James Millard as investment director to its MyFolio fund solutions team. Millard joins from Old Mutual Wealth.

GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS LLC

The global investment and advisory firm said it appointed Gerald Donini as senior managing director.

UNIVERSITIES SUPERANNUATION SCHEME LTD

The British pension fund services provider said it appointed Jennifer Halliday as chief financial officer.

COMGEST SA

The asset management group said it appointed Gary Pinge and Alba Bellakhdar as analysts to expand its global emerging market team.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The property investment manager appointed James Charlesworth as assistant portfolio manager to its UK investment team. Charlesworth joins from HSBC.

RWC PARTNERS LTD

The investment manager said it appointed Annabel Faulkner as head of marketing. Faulkner joins from Pioneer Investments.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager appointed Henriette Bergh as head of Europe product and manager solutions, excluding the UK.

(Bangalore newsroom: moves@thomsonreuters.com)