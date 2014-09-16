(Adds Evercore, Ernst & Young and Mizuho Securities)
EVERCORE PARTNERS
The U.S. boutique investment bank has hired dealmaker Denis
Bovin as a senior adviser focusing on technology, aerospace and
defense, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The auditing firm named Scott Mackay a partner in its
national tax department in Washington DC.
MIZUHO SECURITIES USA
The investment bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc
, appointed Matthew DeSalvo as executive managing
director and head of its equity division.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Charles Pisoni financial adviser to its Scottsdale
office.
ENEFRO
A senior JPMorgan Chase & Co coal trader in
Singapore, Henry Liew, has left to head up commodities trading
firm Enerfo's energy and coal business.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The company said it had appointed Susan Yuen, a former
executive of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, to
head its Asia business.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT
The fixed income and alternative investments management firm
has hired the former head of emerging markets strategy at
Citigroup Inc, Wike Groenenberg, for a new role as
alternatives strategy director for its macro fund. BlueBay is
owned by Royal Bank of Canada.
WESTPAC BANKING CORP
The Australian company appointed June Fu as general manager
of its Shanghai branch and head of multinational corporations,
China. Fu joins from Bank of Nova Scotia.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC
The bank said it appointed Rohit Sawhney as head of global
transaction services for Asia Pacific, with immediate effect.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank appointed Kristina Kazarian as a director and lead
research analyst within its markets division.
NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company said it appointed Jon Dadswell as business
development director to strengthen its coverage in the UK
institutional market. Dadswell joins from Kames.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT
The institutional arm of Swiss banking group SYZ & Co
appointed Michael Clements as head of European
equities. Clements comes after six years with Franklin
Templeton.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The company named Stephanie Marelle as head of Hong Kong
division and David Raccat as head of market and financing
services for the Asia Pacific region.
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC
The specialist investment manager said it appointed Nick
Davis to head its new European income franchise.
NORTHLAND CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
The London-based investment bank said it appointed Gerald
Beaney as head of corporate finance with immediate
effect.
