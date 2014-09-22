(Adds Citi, EY, Triago, Blackstone and Bessemer Trust)
Sept 22 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The bank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said it appointed
Tracey Brophy Warson as its head in North America.
TRIAGO
The private placement agent said it appointed Virginie
Bourel as partner and head of strategic advisory in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
The private equity firm said it appointed Borja Arteaga as
senior managing director to head its restructuring and M&A
advisory in the Iberian Peninsula.
BESSEMER TRUST
The private wealth management and investment advisory firm
appointed Joseph Tanious principal and investment strategist in
its Los Angeles office.
EY
The audit firm appointed Andrea Guerzoni as its transaction
advisory services leader for the Europe, Middle East, India and
Africa (EMEIA) region, effective immediately.
BROOKS MACDONALD
Investment manager Brooks Macdonald Asset Management Ltd
said it appointed Keith Scott as business development
manager.
NAPF
The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) said it
appointed Mike Weston chief executive of the Pensions
Infrastructure Platform Ltd, effective immediately.
DEUTSCHE AWM
Investment manager Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management said
it appointed Astrid Manroth as managing director and head of
environment and social capital within the sustainable
investments platform of alternatives and real assets in Europe.
BTG PACTUAL
BTG Pactual has hired William Royan to set up an equities
business within the bank's international asset management arm in
London, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)