BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission provides key decisions on mergers, acquisitions
* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre
(Adds Exotix, Rathbone Brothers, Schroders, Angelo Garden and Stanhope Capital)
Sept 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
The UK wealth manager appointed Andrew Clark, effective immediately, in a newly created role giving him charge of growth in its super high net worth client business.
SCHRODERS PLC
The London-based asset management company appointed two university professors as senior advisers in its multi-asset unit.
ANGELO GORDON & CO LP
The U.S. alternative investment firm appointed Madison Capital Funding LLC co-founders Chris Williams and Trevor Clark to its newly established middle-market direct lending business.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The global investment company said it appointed Bruce Bossom and William Hill to its newly created real estate advisory board.
EXOTIX PARTNERS
The investment bank, which specializes in frontier markets, said it appointed Fabrizio Ferrero head of investment banking for its EMEA region.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co , appointed David Stubbs as global market strategist within the Global Market Insights Strategy team.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm said it appointed Nigel Churton international senior adviser in its global risk and investigations practice (GRIP). (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.