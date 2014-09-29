(Adds Exotix, Rathbone Brothers, Schroders, Angelo Garden and Stanhope Capital)

Sept 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC

The UK wealth manager appointed Andrew Clark, effective immediately, in a newly created role giving him charge of growth in its super high net worth client business.

SCHRODERS PLC

The London-based asset management company appointed two university professors as senior advisers in its multi-asset unit.

ANGELO GORDON & CO LP

The U.S. alternative investment firm appointed Madison Capital Funding LLC co-founders Chris Williams and Trevor Clark to its newly established middle-market direct lending business.

STANHOPE CAPITAL

The global investment company said it appointed Bruce Bossom and William Hill to its newly created real estate advisory board.

EXOTIX PARTNERS

The investment bank, which specializes in frontier markets, said it appointed Fabrizio Ferrero head of investment banking for its EMEA region.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co , appointed David Stubbs as global market strategist within the Global Market Insights Strategy team.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm said it appointed Nigel Churton international senior adviser in its global risk and investigations practice (GRIP). (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)