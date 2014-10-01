(Adds Citi Private Bank, Unigestion and Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG)

Oct 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The bank promoted Halé Behzadi to global market manager of its North American unit's western region.

UNIGESTION

The Geneva-based asset management firm appointed Guilhem Savry and Olivier Blin to its cross-asset solutions team.

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS DEUTSCHLAND AG

The bank has appointed Sven Baumann to its investment banking business.

MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The global asset management arm of Manulife Financial Corp said it appointed Megan E. Greene managing director and chief economist.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK BAHRAIN

The branch of Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Shaikha Tareef as chief financial officer.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC (RBS)

Jeremy Walsh, head of the covered bond syndicate at RBS, is leaving the bank after 15 years as the UK lender reshuffles its syndicate business, according to market sources.

ONEX CORP

The Canadian private equity firm appointed Christopher Govan to succeed Donald Lewtas as chief financial officer, effective March 1.

C. HOARE & CO

The UK-based private bank said it appointed Stuart Cummins head of wealth management strategy.

JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC

The British insurance and brokerage services provider said it appointed Nicholas Walsh a non-executive director.

BANK SOHAR

The Oman-based bank, which is in the process of merging with larger rival Bank Dhofar, said Chief Executive Mohamed Abdulaziz Kalmoor had resigned for personal reasons.

HALCYON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The investment manager has promoted Daniel Benatoff to co-head of Halcyon Asset Management (UK) LLP.

BDO LLP

The accountancy and business advisory firm said on Tuesday that it appointed Ed Higgs director in its London-based valuations team. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)