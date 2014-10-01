(Adds Citi Private Bank, Unigestion and Citigroup Global
Markets Deutschland AG)
Oct 1 The following financial services industry
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The bank promoted Halé Behzadi to global market manager of
its North American unit's western region.
UNIGESTION
The Geneva-based asset management firm appointed Guilhem
Savry and Olivier Blin to its cross-asset solutions team.
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS DEUTSCHLAND AG
The bank has appointed Sven Baumann to its investment
banking business.
MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The global asset management arm of Manulife Financial Corp
said it appointed Megan E. Greene managing director and
chief economist.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK BAHRAIN
The branch of Standard Chartered Plc said it
appointed Shaikha Tareef as chief financial officer.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC (RBS)
Jeremy Walsh, head of the covered bond syndicate at RBS, is
leaving the bank after 15 years as the UK lender reshuffles its
syndicate business, according to market sources.
ONEX CORP
The Canadian private equity firm appointed Christopher Govan
to succeed Donald Lewtas as chief financial officer, effective
March 1.
C. HOARE & CO
The UK-based private bank said it appointed Stuart Cummins
head of wealth management strategy.
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC
The British insurance and brokerage services provider said
it appointed Nicholas Walsh a non-executive director.
BANK SOHAR
The Oman-based bank, which is in the process of merging with
larger rival Bank Dhofar, said Chief Executive Mohamed
Abdulaziz Kalmoor had resigned for personal reasons.
HALCYON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment manager has promoted Daniel Benatoff to
co-head of Halcyon Asset Management (UK) LLP.
BDO LLP
The accountancy and business advisory firm said on Tuesday
that it appointed Ed Higgs director in its London-based
valuations team.
