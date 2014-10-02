UPDATE 1-FGL terminates takeover deal by Chinese insurer Anbang
Oct 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
The world's largest alternative asset manager appointed Giovanni Cutaia senior managing director and chief operating officer of asset management in its real estate group.
STORMHARBOUR JAPAN LTD
The unit of independent global markets and financial advisory firm StormHarbour appointed Yoshifumi Watanabe as chief executive.
INVESCO POWERSHARES
The boutique investment firm, a part of Invesco Ltd, appointed Nicolas Samaran as head of product development for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
RPMI
The British company, which does investment management for the trustee of the Railways Pension Scheme, appointed Karl Sternberg to the board of its investment arm, Railpen Investments.
ASSOCIATION OF INVESTMENT COS (AIC)
The UK trade body for closed-ended investment companies said its board had elected Peter Arthur as chairman, effective January.
PAMPLONA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The London-based investment manager said it had appointed Jeffrey Kirt as a partner as it continues to strengthen its U.S. private equity presence.
INVESTMENT SYNERGY GROUP GMBH (ISG)
The Germany-based energy trading firm has expanded its emissions trading desk with the hiring of ex-ABN AMRO carbon trader Peter de Waal.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The company said it appointed Richard Pattle as vice chairman of its private banking clients division.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT (DEUTSCHE AWM)
The unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG said it hired four client advisers in its wealth management business in the UK. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
