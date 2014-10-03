BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for April 2017
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics
(Adds U.S. Bank)
Oct 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. BANK
The wealth manager, a unit of U.S. Bancorp USB.N, said it appointed Myles McHale as a wealth management adviser managing director for the private client reserve in Naples, Florida.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Helima Croft a managing director and chief commodities strategist.
SCIO CAPITAL LLC
The London-based structured credit fund manager said it appointed two new directors. Barry Lucassen joined SCIO's portfolio management team and Eriko Aron joined the risk management team.
NEWSMITH LLP
The London-based specialist asset management firm said it appointed Charles Hopkinson Woolley head of alternatives and product.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Paolo Scaroni, the former CEO of Italian oil major Eni , has resigned as independent board member of Italy's biggest insurance group Assicurazioni Generali, the insurer said on Thursday. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday said they expect the House of Representatives will vote this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, but it was unclear when a vote would be scheduled, and moderate Republican lawmakers remained skeptical.