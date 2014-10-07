(Adds Standard Chartered, Societe Generale, Twelve Capital, Cavendish Corporate Finance, Jersey Finance, Sovereign Land, J O Hambro Capital, Reyl Group, Chertoff Group, Willis North America and Warburg Pincus)

Oct 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank is set to hire Elizabeth Ford from Goldman Sachs Group as its new head of compliance in the Americas region, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal memo by the German bank.

WARBURG PINCUS

The private equity firm said it appointed David Kirchhoff, Philip Gioia and Richard Hassett as executives-in-residence to explore investment opportunities in the healthcare industry.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of Willis Group Holdings said it appointed Brian Parsons national partner and chief executive of Willis Canada.

CHERTOFF GROUP

The advisory firm appointed Chris Bronk, Rupert Herbert-Burns, Robert Day, John Sano, Gerry Sleefe and Teri Takai as senior advisers.

REYL GROUP

The Swiss banking company said it appointed Teofilo Masera managing director of its corporate advisory and structuring division in London.

J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD

The UK-based investment management firm appointed Bogdan Popescu as director of European sales, where he will cover French-speaking Europe.

SOVEREIGN LAND

The UK-based asset management company hired Luke Winstanley as a senior analyst.

JERSEY FINANCE

The international finance company said it appointed Yumei Zhang director of business development in its Hong Kong office to increase its presence in the Greater China region.

CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE LLP

The UK-based advisory firm promoted Anya Cummins to partner and appointed three new executives.

TWELVE CAPITAL

The independent investment manager said Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Ursa Ramseier would relocate from Zurich to lead its newly opened office in London.

SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES

The arm of French financial services group Societe Generale said it had appointed Pascal Jacquemin as its country head for Germany and chief executive of Societe Generale Securities Services Deutschland KAG.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The British banking giant hired four analysts to its consumer and industrial equity research teams in Hong Kong and Korea.

BLACKROCK INC

The world's biggest money manager named Edward Bang as head of multi-asset strategies Asia Pacific, hiring him from UBS Global Asset Management.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The company made two appointments in its European metals and mining group. Rod Beddows joins as a senior advisor, while Maria Perez-Corral joins as a vice president.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS LTD

The asset management division of Old Mutual Wealth, which is part of Old Mutual Plc, appointed Ian Ormiston as manager in its European smaller companies fund.

RSA

The insurance company said it had appointed William McDonnell as group chief risk officer with effect from Dec. 1, 2014.

BATTERY EAST

Duncan Niederauer, former chief executive of the New York Stock Exchange, has joined startup brokerage Battery East as a managing director.

MFS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset manager said it hired Madeline Forrester from AXA Investment Managers to head its institutional business in UK, effective Oct. 1. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)