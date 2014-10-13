Oct 13 The following financial services industry
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
The professional services provider said it had named John
Stadtler leader of the firm's U.S. Financial Services Industry
practice. Stadtler joined PwC in 1988 and has been a partner
since 1999.
The company also named David Leavitt tax principal in its
New York real estate practice. Previously, Leavitt advised
clients on a wide range of tax matters for Mayer Brown LLP in
Chicago.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment bank said it appointed Loren McCutchen
director of its due diligence services practice.
He joins from Deloitte & Touche, where he spent 18
years, Houlihan Lokey said in a statement.
EUROPEAN FUND AND ASSET MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION (EFAMA)
The industry representative group named Gabriela Diezhandino
head of its new public policy department.
Diezhandino will be responsible for strengthening political
and public support for EFAMA and developing the best possible
political framework within which EFAMA's members operate, EFAMA
said.
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
The company named Robert Race head of wealth management in
its Manchester office. He joins from Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
, where he was head of its Manchester Office for 13
years.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
The group's unit, Macquarie Capital, named Frédéric Devos as
its global head of portfolio management.
Devos joins from CVC Capital Partners Ltd, where he was an
industrial partner in the infrastructure business.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The company said it appointed four people to its cash equity
sales team.
AMLIN PLC
The British insurer named Louis de Segonzac to lead
underwriting activities at its Miami office.
EURONEXT
The European exchange group has named Benjamin Fussien as
its head of exchange traded funds (ETFs) and investment funds.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property investment manager named Jin Guo as head of
Greater China, to lead new business initiatives with
institutions, family offices and private wealth managers.
F&C INVESTMENTS
The asset manager said it hired Georg Kyd-Rebenburg from
AllianceBernstein to head its European wholesale distribution
and increase its continental Europe coverage.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bangalore)