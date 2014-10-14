(Adds Windhaven Investment, U.S. Bancorp)
U.S. BANCORP
The financial group's unit, U.S. Bank, said it hired Jack
Frencho as a wealth management adviser for its Private Client
Reserve in Columbus, Ohio.
WINDHAVEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The Boston-based subsidiary of Charles Schwab Corp
said it had appointed Christian Menegatti chief investment
strategist. Menegatti joins from Roubini Global Economics, where
he was managing director and global head of research, Windhaven
said in a statement.
MORGAN STANLEY
The company promoted Richard Wong and James Tam to be its
new co-heads of mergers and acquisitions for the Asia Pacific
region, succeeding Sam Kim who has also been promoted, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
MASTERCARD INC
The world's second-largest credit and debit card company
named Mark Barnett as president for the UK and Ireland division
of MasterCard Europe.
RABOBANK INTERNATIONAL HONG KONG
Rieks Smook has been appointed head of capital markets Asia
at Rabobank International Hong Kong, banking sources said.
INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Investec Group said it appointed Mike Hugman as
a strategist in its global emerging markets fixed income team.
SQW GROUP LTD
The parent company of SQW and Oxford Innovation said it
appointed Hewlett-Packard Co Vice President Martin Hess
as non-executive director, effective immediately.
CAPITAL GENERATION PARTNERS LLP (CAPGEN)
The London-based investment advisory firm appointed Cliff
Wood as head of reporting and investment analytics.
BDO LLP
The accountancy and business advisory firm hired Steffan
Adfeldt from Barclays Plc to join as a tax director in
its financial services group.
CUNNINGHAM LINDSEY
The loss adjusting and claims management firm named Nick
Hinton chief financial officer and John Cavoores as
non-executive director.
STONEGATE GLOBAL FUND SERVICES
The U.S. investment fund consulting firm said it named
William Chong senior vice president and head of Alternative Fund
Services.
METLIFE INC
The insurer said it appointed Sue Elliott head of product
for UK Employee Benefits.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The investment research firm said it named Moira Daw a
general industrials research analyst.
MID EUROPA PARTNERS LLP
The UK-based private equity firm said it appointed Jana
Philip as legal counsel.
