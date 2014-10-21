(Adds Deutsche Bank)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank's asset & wealth management division said it had
hired an adviser from Morgan Stanley.
Jason Dudley, who has 17 years of industry experience, joins
as director and regional executive for the Atlanta Private
Client Services office.
CASTLE HARBOUR
The boutique London-based financial services firm said it
had hired ex-Deutsche Bank fund manager Damien Regnier to
co-manage a new convertible bond fund.
JPMORGAN
JPMorgan has created three head of investment banking roles
on a regional and country basis within the Europe, Middle East
and Africa region, according to a memo seen by IFR.
CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL
The British accountancy firm promoted Rebecca Durrant as
head of tax in its Manchester office, boosting its tax and
advisory capabilities.
EVANSTON CAPITAL
The investment adviser hired Lance Donenberg as the
principal and head of strategic business development. Donenberg
joins Evanston Capital from Man Group Plc.
