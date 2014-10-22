(Adds Snowden Lane, Janney Montgomery, U.S. Bank)

Oct 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

SNOWDEN LANE PARTNERS

Jesse Clinton and Phillip Pedrena joined Snowden Lane's New York City headquarters this week from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit, where they managed $270 million in client assets, Snowden Lane said in a statement on Tuesday.

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

The provider of wealth management and investment banking services said it hired a team of financial advisers from JPMorgan Chase & Co. The four-member team is led by Daniel Carney and Stuart Peterson.

U.S. BANK

The unit of U.S. Bancorp named Thanh Nguyen vice president, private banker for its Private Client Reserve in Denver. Prior to joining The Reserve, she held the position of private banker at Front Range Bank.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The London-based lender named Goldman Sachs former banker Dojin Kim as head of HSBC Securities (Seoul) and head of capital financing for South Korea.

HSBC appointed Andy Maguire as group chief operating officer and group general manager, effective Dec. 1. Andy is joining from Boston Consulting Group, where he is managing partner of the UK and Ireland, and a member of the firm's global executive committee.

LOOMIS SAYLES INVESTMENTS ASIA PTE LTD

The asset manager appointed Michael Chang the director of institutional services for Asia. Chang will help in building strategic relationships for Loomis Sayles in North Asia and will support the development of investment strategies and products for Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM), the parent company of Loomis Sayles, throughout Asia.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The asset management arm of the French bank appointed Guy Davies as director-equities for BNP Paribas Investment Partner's institutional business line.

CAPITAL GROUP

The investment management firm said it appointed Katja Wiechers a business development manager in Zurich. Wiechers will focus on the financial institutions in the Swiss and Austrian markets.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm said it appointed Marcus Perschke as senior key account manager in Germany. Perschke joins the firm from LGT Capital Management where he was director and head of distribution, Germany and Austria.

KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO LP

The investment firm named Meenal Devani as a director in the European real estate team. Devani will be responsible for real estate investments in the UK and Ireland, and in the hotel sector across Europe.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

The private equity firm said it appointed Dahai Yu, a former executive board member of chemicals company Evonik Industries, as an operating partner. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)