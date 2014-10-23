(Adds Willis North America)
BARCLAYS
The British bank is revamping its financial institutions
group business for the second time in under two years,
appointing Ben Davey as the sole head of financial institutions
Europe, the Middle East and Africa following the departure of
Allen Appen earlier this month.
Davey had previously been co-head of FIG EMEA with Richard
Boath. But under the new structure, Boath has been made chairman
of FIG in the region and will be responsible for interactions
with senior clients.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's largest custody bank hired James Wiener from
Oliver Wyman Group to be its new chief risk officer, effective
Nov. 24.
BNY Mellon also said it hired Merryll McElwain as a wealth
director in its wealth management business in Los Angeles.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Terence Gan as head of financial markets
rates sales and Zhou Cheng Gang as head of RMB sales. Gan will
join the bank this week in Singapore and will report to Carsten
Stoehr, global head of financial markets sales. Gang, based in
Hong Kong, will report to George Sun, head of financial markets
sales for Greater China and Northeast Asia.
LLOYDS
The bank will consolidate its Asian commercial banking
activities in Singapore following decisions to close its
Australia and Hong Kong offices in 2013 and 2014, according to
an announcement from the UK bank. Stephen Skulley will head the
group's current commercial banking office in Singapore.
Andrew Ralph and Hiok Hyen Yeo have joined the office, both
as directors, global corporates Asia. Ralph moved to Singapore
from the British bank in Sydney, while Yeo was previously
Agricultural Bank of China Singapore's head of corporate
banking.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Filippo Lo Franco is to take on the role of head of media
banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within the
technology, media and telecommunications business at JP Morgan,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
AVIVA INVESTORS
British insurer Aviva Plc's asset management business
said it appointed Charlie Diebel as the head of its rates
strategy team. Diebel, based in London, joins from Lloyds
, where he was head of market strategy.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings
named Roger Hacala as senior vice-president and financial
institutions practice leader of Willis Canada.
PROVENIR
The financial solutions provider named Paul Thomas as
managing director for its operations outside North America.
Thomas will be based in London and will be in charge of growing
the firm's business internationally.
THOMAS MILLER
The London-based asset management company said it hired
Scott Baikie as senior portfolio manager to boost its private
client business. Baikie joins from Adam & Company Investment
Management.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bangalore)