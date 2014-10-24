Oct 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The London-based lender's global head of equity strategy Garry Evans will leave after 16 years at the bank, HBBC said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The investment bank has hired Damien Aellen from BNP Paribas Suisse to work on its Swiss francs syndicate desk. Aellen will join in January 2015 and will report to Andre Schmid, head of Swiss franc syndicate.

SBERBANK EUROPE

The Austria-based arm of the Russian lender has named Axel Hummel chief executive, replacing Mark Arnold who left for "personal reasons", the firm said on Friday. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)