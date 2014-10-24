Oct 24 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The London-based lender's global head of equity strategy
Garry Evans will leave after 16 years at the bank, HBBC said in
an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The investment bank has hired Damien Aellen from BNP Paribas
Suisse to work on its Swiss francs syndicate desk. Aellen will
join in January 2015 and will report to Andre Schmid, head of
Swiss franc syndicate.
SBERBANK EUROPE
The Austria-based arm of the Russian lender has named Axel
Hummel chief executive, replacing Mark Arnold who left for
"personal reasons", the firm said on Friday.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)