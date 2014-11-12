Nov 12 The following financial services industry
HSBC HOLDINGS
The bank's head of banking for the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA) has left the bank after a decade of service, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based Investment management company said it appointed
Matt Ennion as investment director in its York office. Ennion
joins Walker Crips from Towry Holdings Ltd.
J.C. RATHBONE ASSOCIATES LTD
The London-based financial risk management consultancy,
appointed Jonathan Lye as a director to its London office. Lye
joins from Chatham Financial.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)