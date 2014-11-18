(Adds Barclays, OCC)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The investment bank said it hired Michael Schipper from
Morgan Stanley to head the firm's employee branch in
downtown San Francisco as it expands in the western United
States.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank named Arvind Vashistha head of equity capital
markets for India. Vashistha was executive director of global
capital markets at UBS Investment Bank in India, a position he
has held since 2006.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank named James Sullivan head of equity research for
Asia, ex-Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Most recently, Sullivan was the head of equity research for
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank hired Josh Crossman and Ginny Neal as
directors and investment representatives for wealth and
investment management in its Palm Beach office.
H.I.G CAPITAL
The private equity firm appointed Gabriele Magotti director
in the company's Milan office. Magotti joins H.I.G. Capital from
Deutsche Bank AG, where he was head of southern
Europe for the alternative and real assets team.
MERCER
The subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co appointed
Norbert Fullerton a partner in its financial strategy group.
Fullerton joins from Russell Investments, where he was director
for pension solutions.
AMP CAPITAL
The investment manager said Andrew Bird, its director and
chief investment officer of property, would retire and would be
replaced by Adam Tindall, who was promoted from chief operating
officer of property.
OCC
The equity derivatives clearing organization appointed
Kimberly McGarry as senior vice president and chief financial
officer.
BURGAN BANK
The bank appointed Faisal Al Haimus chief executive of its
subsidiary Bank of Baghdad in Iraq. Al Haimus was previously the
head of wholesale bank for Standard Chartered Bank,
where he managed the growing Iraqi market.
CVC
The private equity firm has hired Swedish investor Tomas
Ekman to support its growing pipeline of investments in the
Nordic region, said a source familiar with the situation. Ekman,
a former partner and managing director at 3i in the region, will
oversee Nordic buyouts from the Stockholm office.
ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS (ABI)
The association said on Tuesday that Huw Evans would succeed
Otto Thoresen as director general in February 2015. Evans is
currently director of policy and deputy director general.
