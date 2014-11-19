BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Jeremy Bennett, chief executive of the company's European operations, has resigned 18 months after taking the role, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
AON PLC
The British insurance broker appointed Mark Potter strategy development leader for Aon global power practice. Potter was most recently the head of renewable energy for Asia and the Middle East at RSA Insurance Group Plc. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)