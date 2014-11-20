(Adds Amundi, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank's top China dealmaker Henry Cai is set to leave at
the end of the year, IFR reported, citing a source with
knowledge of the move. Cai joined Deutsche in 2010 to run
investment banking in China, and is currently executive chairman
of corporate finance for the Asia-Pacific region.
AMUNDI
The Paris-based asset management company appointed Michael
Hart as deputy chief executive and global head of business
development in its alternative investment specialized unit in
London.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp named Heather
Gross as trust relationship manager for its Private Client
Reserve in Sacramento.
BERENBERG
The German bank promoted David Mortlock, its current global
head of equities, to head of its London office. Mortlock, who
joined Berenberg in 2010, will be responsible for the 209 staff
based in London across its investment banking, private banking
and asset management teams.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada said on Thursday it
planned to shut its $1.4 billion Macro Fund as fund manager Neil
Phillips is leaving.
WONGA
Britain's biggest payday lender said acting Chief Executive
Tim Weller stepped down last month, becoming the third person to
leave the job in the past 12 months.
